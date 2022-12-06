Talking Friars Ep. 297 (From the Winter Meetings): Padres Have The Money For Xander Bogaerts, Other Big Free Agents

Hello from the Winter Meetings! We know the San Diego Padres offered Trea Turner way more than $300 million so the conversation today in San Diego has been about if A.J. Preller will use that money on one of the other big name free agents. Plus, there’s a report out that the Padres aren’t interested in the shortstop market any longer now that Turner is off the board. Should we really believe that? All that and more on this episode of Talking Friars from the Winter Meetings!

From the Winter Meetings: Padres Have The Money For Xander Bogaerts, Other Big Free Agents



-Judge hasn't signed yet. Do the Padres have interest?

-Senga update

-The Padres are still in the SS market



