Talking Friars Ep. 296 (From the Winter Meetings): Padres Have Met with Xander Bogaerts & Showing Interest in Michael Brantley

Hello from the MLB Winter Meetings in San Diego! One of the San Diego Padres top targets, Trea Turner, is off the board so now the focus shifts to Xander Bogaerts, who the Padres have met with in person according to Kevin Acee. Will they end up getting him? Plus, the Padres have also started expressing interest in first baseman and outfielders such as Michael Brantley and Trey Mancini. Should they go that route instead of spending big on a shortstop? All that and more discussed on this episode of Talking Friars!

(From the Winter Meetings): Padres Have Met with Bogaerts & Showing Interest in Brantley



-SD offered more than PHI to Trea

-Padres showing interest in Gurriel, Smith, Mancini & Vasquez

-Is Luis Arraez a fit?



