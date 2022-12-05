 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego - December 5, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Monday, December 5, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: Winter Meetings Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres News

Padres look to make improvements at winter meetings (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Where the Padres stand as baseball’s Winter Meetings begin in San Diego (The Athletic)

Should Padres revisit interest in Padres All-Star amid trade rumors? (Friars on Base)

MLB News

A’s getting close to dealing backstop Murphy (source) (MLB.com)

7 storylines to watch as Winter Meetings unfold (MLB.com)

11 teams that should make noise at Winter Meetings (MLB.com)

Astros look to ride momentum into Winter Meetings (MLB.com)

New team in on Verlander, could form super rotation (report) (MLB.com)

Yanks eyeing Plan B options if Judge signs elsewhere? (MLB.com)

Dodgers interested in this All-Star slugger (report) (MLB.com)

Here are 8 can’t-miss Winter Meetings predictions (MLB.com)

McGriff had to wait for Hall: It’s a crime, dog (MLB.com)

Latest rumors, news on free agents and trades (MLB.com)

Every move of the 2022-23 offseason, tracked (MLB.com)

Here are the free agents for every team (MLB.com)

Hot Stove Tracker: Check every move here (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...