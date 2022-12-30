Talking Friars Ep. 312: Padres 2022 Year In Review

We’re almost done with 2022 so it’s a great time to look back on everything that happened involving our San Diego Padres this year. There was a lockout and then there wasn’t. Fernando Tatis Jr. missed the entire season. There was an Opening Day trade that paved the way for A.J. Preller to acquire Josh Hader. Manny Machado had a MVP-caliber season. Juan Soto and Xander Bogaerts are Padres. Oh, and did you hear about the Padres slaying the dragon? Let’s take a deep dive into what happened for 2022!

