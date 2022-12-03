Talking Friars Ep. 295: 2022 MLB Winter Meetings Preview!

All of the baseball world will be focused on San Diego starting tomorrow night as the MLB Winter Meetings begin. Will there be new Hall of Famers announced Sunday? Who makes the All-MLB team? Who wins the number one pick in the first ever MLB Draft Lottery? Does Aaron Judge and/or the superstar shortstops find their home for 2023 and beyond? There are a ton of questions that will be answered this week. Enjoy the preview!

2022 MLB Winter Meetings Preview!



-Key events happening next week

-Bryan Reynolds wants out

-8 things to watch for



