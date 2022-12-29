 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Talking Friars Ep. 311: Should the Padres trade Ha-Seong Kim or Trent Grisham?

A report came out today saying San Diego is open to discussing both players

By Ben Fadden
National League Championship Series Game 2: Philadelphia Phillies v. San Diego Padres Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

A new report came out today in The Athletic stating that the San Diego Padres are open to discussing Ha-Seong Kim and Trent Grisham in trades. Does it make sense to deal one of them? Plus, the Friars have expressed interest in acquiring Marlins starter Pablo Lopez but does a trade make sense between Miami and San Diego? All that and more on this episode of Talking Friars!

