Talking Friars Ep. 311: Should the Padres trade Ha-Seong Kim or Trent Grisham?

A new report came out today in The Athletic stating that the San Diego Padres are open to discussing Ha-Seong Kim and Trent Grisham in trades. Does it make sense to deal one of them? Plus, the Friars have expressed interest in acquiring Marlins starter Pablo Lopez but does a trade make sense between Miami and San Diego? All that and more on this episode of Talking Friars!

Should the Padres Trade Ha-Seong Kim or Trent Grisham?



-Does a Pablo Lopez trade make sense for Miami and SD?

-Padres not looking to trade Cronenworth

-Can we end this Bauer talk please?



