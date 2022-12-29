 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Good Morning San Diego - December 29, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Wednesday, December 29, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
MLB: Houston Astros at New York Yankees Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres News

2023 ZiPS Projections: San Diego Padres (FanGraphs Baseball)

Newcomer Matt Carpenter eager to be a ‘part of something special’ with Padres (San Diego Union-Tribune)

MLB News

6 reasons Todd Helton belongs in the Hall (MLB.com)

Rich Hill agrees to 1-year deal with Pirates (source) (MLB.com)

One player from each team poised to break out in ‘23 (MLB.com)

These 5 Minor League systems improved most in 2022 (MLB.com)

Who’s left? Best free agent at each position (MLB.com)

Mets, Correa working through things after medical concerns (source) (MLB.com)

Which birth year produced the most WAR? (MLB.com)

Remembering baseball greats lost in 2022 (MLB.com)

Iconic moments you’ll want to play on repeat (MLB.com)

Latest rumors, news on free agents and trades (MLB.com)

Every move of the 2022-23 offseason, tracked (MLB.com)

Here are the largest free-agent contracts in MLB history (MLB.com)

Full guide to offseason dates, rules, terms (MLB.com)

