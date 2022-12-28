Good Morning San Diego - December 28, 2022

San Diego Padres News
The changes the San Diego Padres are making & what it means for the rest of baseball | Flippin’ Bats (FOX Sports)
White Sox News: Seeing the San Diego Padres land Johnny Cueto would be no fun (Southside Showdown)
Padres roster review: Jose Azocar (San Diego Union-Tribune)
Padres roster review: Jay Groome (San Diego Union-Tribune)
MLB News
Five MLB contenders with glaring roster holes (CBS Sports)
Top item on every team’s wish list (CBS Sports)
Will Rolen make Hall of Fame this time? (CBS Sports)
Mets’ spending has teams whining (CBS Sports)
Report: Others interested in Correa as Mets deal lags (CBS Sports)
MLB rumors: Red Sox listening to Sale offers (CBS Sports)
Phillies sign Kimbrel to one-year, $10 million deal (CBS Sports)
Blue Jays get Varsho; Moreno to D-Backs in trade (CBS Sports)
Conforto signs two-year, $36M deal with Giants (CBS Sports)
Trevor Bauer reinstated after suspension reduced (CBS Sports)
Loading comments...