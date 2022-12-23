 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Talking Friars Ep. 308: Wil Myers heads to Cincinnati + Padres Christmas Wish List

Plus, San Diego has interest in bringing in a specific veteran starter

By Ben Fadden
/ new
Championship Series - Philadelphia Phillies v San Diego Padres - Game One Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

There’s a ton to talk about today! Wil Myers is no longer a Padre but he’s still receiving tons of love from San Diego (deservedly so). Could he return before the trade deadline? Plus, what should the Padres be wishing for this Christmas? All that and more on this episode of Talking Friars!

Follow Talking Friars on Twitter for in-game highlights and more: @talkingfriars

Subscribe to the Talking Friars YouTube channel here for daily Padres content.

Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to talkingfriars@gmail.com. Please leave any requests to add the RSS feed to any other podcast another site here as well.

Stay tuned for the Talking Friars podcast/YouTube show throughout the San Diego Padres season. The next episode of the podcast is just around the corner! Also remember that there is a pregame show and postgame reaction video on the Talking Friars YouTube page before and after every Padres game this season!

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...