 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wil Myers thanks Padres fans in goodbye letter

Myers signed with the Cincinnati Reds yesterday

By Ben Fadden
/ new
San Francisco Giants v San Diego Padres Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Wil Myers’ time with the San Diego Padres officially came to an end yesterday when he came to an agreement with the Cincinnati Reds on a one-year deal with a 2024 mutual option. He became a fan favorite in his last few seasons in San Diego, as he showed he cared for the fans and was willing to take on a smaller role if it meant the team would win more games.

The 32-year-old took out a page in the San Diego Union-Tribune this morning to say thank you to the city for all of the support:

He will make his return on May 1 when the Reds come to town for a three-game set. Expect a standing ovation.

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...