Wil Myers thanks Padres fans in goodbye letter

Wil Myers’ time with the San Diego Padres officially came to an end yesterday when he came to an agreement with the Cincinnati Reds on a one-year deal with a 2024 mutual option. He became a fan favorite in his last few seasons in San Diego, as he showed he cared for the fans and was willing to take on a smaller role if it meant the team would win more games.

The 32-year-old took out a page in the San Diego Union-Tribune this morning to say thank you to the city for all of the support:

Thank you San Diego! pic.twitter.com/dlQFYLCyfl — Wil Myers (@wilmyers) December 23, 2022

He will make his return on May 1 when the Reds come to town for a three-game set. Expect a standing ovation.