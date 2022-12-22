Former Padre Wil Myers signs with the Reds

Wil Myers may not have totally lived up to his contract with the Padres but it’s still a sad day as we see him head to the Cincinnati Reds on a one-year deal with a mutual option for 2024.

Outfielder Wil Myers and the Cincinnati Reds are in agreement on a one-year, $7.5 million contract, a source tells ESPN. The deal jumps to $9.5 million based on playing time or if he's traded. There's a mutual option for the 2024 season. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 22, 2022

The 32-year-old was the only one who survived the rebuild after the 2015 season that had Matt Kemp, Justin Upton and James Shields on the roster. By the time his tenure was over, it felt like he was one of us because he was here with us through all of the ups and downs.

I will always remember him walking off the field clapping to the fans as the Padres clinched a playoff spot this past season at home. Although the postseason run didn’t end in a World Series, it felt like the end to Myers’ tenure with the Padres was successful because they finally slayed the dragon in the NLDS.

In each of his eight seasons with San Diego, he had an OPS over .700 and reached double digit home runs six times.

Myers should see some time in the outfield, designated hitter and first base (while Joey Votto recovers from rotator cuff surgery) in Cincinnati.

Thank you Wil for the memories!