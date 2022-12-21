Talking Friars Ep. 307: Reacting to Matt Carpenter’s Padres Introductory Press Conference + Carlos Correa isn’t a Giant!

Happy Wednesday! Matt Carpenter was introduced via zoom yesterday and had some great things to say about the San Diego Padres organization. Is Trent Grisham on the trade block? It seems like San Diego is certainly open to dealing him. Plus, Carlos Correa isn’t going to the NL West after all! But is that actually might be worse for the Padres? All that and more discussed on this episode of Talking Friars!

Reacting to Matt Carpenter's Padres Introductory Press Conference



-Padres are reportedly "more than open" to trading Trent Grisham. Should they?

-Was Correa going to the Mets actually bad for the Padres?



