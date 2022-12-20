Former Padres infielder heads to the Angels

According to multiple reports, former San Diego Padres infielder/designated hitter Brandon Drury is signing a two-year, $17 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels. This comes after San Diego opted to bring in Matt Carpenter —also on a two-year deal—earlier in the day.

Drury was acquired before the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline after hitting 20 home runs for the Cincinnati Reds. His average and OPS decreased with the Padres but his impact was still felt. The 30-year-old hit two home runs with 5 RBI in the postseason. The Padres wouldn’t have won Game 2 of the NLCS without him, as he came through with a home run down the left field line in the second inning and go-ahead two-run single in the fifth.

An obvious question comes from these two signings today: Should the Padres have kept Drury instead of bringing in Carpenter?

There isn’t a wrong answer—at least right now— because we obviously don’t know who’s going to produce better numbers in the next couple seasons. What we do know is the Padres would’ve had to pay more (not including incentives) for a Drury reunion than what they gave to Carpenter. Drury’s fWAR in 2022 was 3.0 while Carpenter’s was 2.3 in 91 fewer games.