Good Morning San Diego - December 20, 2022

San Diego Padres News
Padres agree with curveball maestro Lugo (source) (MLB.com)
Padres single-season home run leaders (MLB Daily Dingers)
Padres all-time home run leaders (MLB Daily Dingers)
MLB News
Rumors: This shortstop could be a hot trade target (MLB.com)
Senga’s fit on Mets’ staff needs no translation (MLB.com)
Who’s left? Best free agent at each position (MLB.com)
Astros bringing back Brantley on 1-year deal (source) (MLB.com)
You might not have seen these 8 breakouts coming (MLB.com)
After FA departures, clubs need these 8 to step up (MLB.com)
Browning, ‘90 WS champ who threw perfect game, dies at 62 (MLB.com)
Braves add Luplow to outfield mix with 1-year deal (MLB.com)
Latest rumors, news on free agents and trades (MLB.com)
Here are the largest free-agent contracts in MLB history (MLB.com)
Every move of the 2022-23 offseason, tracked (MLB.com)
Full guide to offseason dates, rules, terms (MLB.com)
Loading comments...