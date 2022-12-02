Talking Friars Ep. 294: Padres have met with Trea Turner twice + Jake Cronenworth could be made available

Things are heating up! Dennis Lin has reported the San Diego Padres have met with Trea Turner twice in person ahead of next week’s MLB Winter Meetings so they’re definitely interested. Jake Cronenworth reportedly could be made available if a shortstop is acquired but he is the wrong guy to ship out of town. All this and more discussed on this episode of Talking Friars!

Padres have met with Trea Turner twice



-There's mutual interest!

-Cronenworth is NOT the guy to trade if San Diego gets another shortstop

-What about getting Dansby Swanson?



Listen: https://t.co/vtt1GpbMgc

Watch: https://t.co/W8GpmOQlWt pic.twitter.com/GDDT7Qp31F — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) December 3, 2022

Follow Talking Friars on Twitter for in-game highlights and more: @talkingfriars

Subscribe to the Talking Friars YouTube channel here for daily Padres content.

Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to talkingfriars@gmail.com. Please leave any requests to add the RSS feed to any other podcast another site here as well.

Stay tuned for the Talking Friars podcast/YouTube show throughout the San Diego Padres season. The next episode of the podcast is just around the corner! Also remember that there is a pregame show and postgame reaction video on the Talking Friars YouTube page before and after every Padres game this season!