Padres sign catcher Pedro Severino

Severino has played for three major league organizations

By Ben Fadden
Milwaukee Brewers v San Francisco Giants Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Earlier tonight the San Diego Padres reached an agreement with catcher Pedro Severino on a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million. Severino could earn $1.5 million if he’s on the big league roster and another $550,000 from incentives.

San Diego putting this into the contract makes me think that there might be a trade in the works because the Padres must think there’s a chance he makes the roster. The Padres could also carry three catchers but I’d imagine there would be interest in Austin Nola and/or Luis Campusano if either is made available by A.J. Preller.

Severino has played in the majors in each of the last eight seasons. The 29-year-old signed with the Milwaukee Brewers before the 2022 season but got suspended 80 games for testing positive for the performance enhancing drug called Clomiphene.

Severino appeared in just eight games at the big league level before being designated for assignment. He had a .886 OPS while playing for a couple of Milwaukee’s minor league affiliates after no team picked him up.

