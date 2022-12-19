Padres sign catcher Pedro Severino

Earlier tonight the San Diego Padres reached an agreement with catcher Pedro Severino on a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million. Severino could earn $1.5 million if he’s on the big league roster and another $550,000 from incentives.

Free-agent catcher Pedro Severino and the San Diego Padres are in agreement on a contract, according to a source familiar with the deal. The 29-year-old is on a split deal that will pay $1.95 million if he’s in the majors and includes $550K in performance bonuses. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) December 20, 2022

San Diego putting this into the contract makes me think that there might be a trade in the works because the Padres must think there’s a chance he makes the roster. The Padres could also carry three catchers but I’d imagine there would be interest in Austin Nola and/or Luis Campusano if either is made available by A.J. Preller.

Severino has played in the majors in each of the last eight seasons. The 29-year-old signed with the Milwaukee Brewers before the 2022 season but got suspended 80 games for testing positive for the performance enhancing drug called Clomiphene.

Severino appeared in just eight games at the big league level before being designated for assignment. He had a .886 OPS while playing for a couple of Milwaukee’s minor league affiliates after no team picked him up.