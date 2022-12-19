Padres playing on Sunday Night Baseball in April

ESPN announced today that the San Diego Padres will be playing on their network against the Atlanta Braves on April 9 at Truist Park. First pitch is scheduled for 4:08 pm PT with Karl Ravech, David Cone and Eduardo Perez on the call.

The country will get to see an improved Padres team, as San Diego has added 4-time All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts to a lineup that already included Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Jake Cronenworth.

By the time April 9 rolls around, the Padres should have an improved pitching staff as well. Nick Martinez is back as a starter and GM A.J. Preller is looking for at least one more starting pitcher to slot in either in front or behind Martinez in the rotation.

San Diego is also still searching for a couple more bats, as they currently don’t have a designated hitter and need someone to play left field at least until Fernando Tatis Jr. returns sometime in late April from his PED suspension.