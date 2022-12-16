Talking Friars Ep. 304: Padres “anticipate” Manny Machado opt-out after 2023

Jon Heyman reported yesterday that the San Diego Padres “anticipate” Manny Machado to exercise his opt-out after the 2023 season. In this episode, I explain why Padres fans shouldn’t be worried about the potential of him leaving and try to determine how big of an offer it would take to keep Manny in the brown and gold. Plus, Ken Rosenthal reported today that Justin Turner is a possibility at DH. Would that be a smart move?

Padres “anticipate” Manny Machado opt-out



-Why not to worry

-Rather have Soto or Manny?

-Executives continue to cry about SD spending money

-Are the Twins a trade fit for the Padres (Kepler)?



Listen: https://t.co/vtt1GpbMgc

Watch: https://t.co/x2sbBGgqVr pic.twitter.com/jNEPwSzKOu — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) December 17, 2022

