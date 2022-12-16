 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Good Morning San Diego - December 16, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Friday, December 16, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
Syndication: Arizona Republic Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

San Diego Padres News

With Xander Bogaerts, Padres looking to shake up 2023 lineup (MLB.com)

Lawsuit filed in deaths of woman, toddler at Petco Park (Los Angeles Times)

3 cost-effective DH targets for Padres after Xander Bogaerts splurge (Friars on Base)

Padres roster review: Jose Lopez (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres roster review: Pedro Avila (San Diego Union-Tribune)

MLB News

Giants land Correa with 13-year, $350M deal (CBS Sports)

MLB Power Rankings: Surveying the NL (CBS Sports)

How MLB authentication works (CBS Sports)

Explaining Dodgers’ quiet offseason (CBS Sports)

Report: Dodgers sign Noah Syndergaard for one year (CBS Sports)

MLB rumors: Carlos Rodón, Yankees ‘far apart’ on deal (CBS Sports)

Red Sox exec says team is ‘making the right decisions’ (CBS Sports)

Report: Giants sign Ross Stripling to two-year deal (CBS Sports)

Murphy to Braves in 3-team deal; Brewers get Contreras (CBS Sports)

Report: Jays sign Bassitt to three-year, $63M deal (CBS Sports)

