Talking Friars Ep. 302: Could the Padres acquire Max Fried?

Jim Callis said this morning “don’t be shocked” if the Atlanta Braves trade Max Fried this winter. We know the San Diego Padres need another big starter so could a trade happen between the two clubs? Plus, the Padres were reportedly a finalist for Chris Bassitt so does that mean they’re hunting for big name pitchers? All that and more on this episode of Talking Friars!

Could the Padres acquire Max Fried?



-SD isn't trading Fernando

-Where the roster stands right now

-Martinez pitching in the WBC



Watch: https://t.co/49yN2jubVU

Listen: https://t.co/vtt1GpsPic pic.twitter.com/yIjzLfR3wt — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) December 14, 2022

Follow Talking Friars on Twitter for in-game highlights and more: @talkingfriars

Subscribe to the Talking Friars YouTube channel here for daily Padres content.

Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to talkingfriars@gmail.com. Please leave any requests to add the RSS feed to any other podcast another site here as well.

Stay tuned for the Talking Friars podcast/YouTube show throughout the San Diego Padres season. The next episode of the podcast is just around the corner! Also remember that there is a pregame show and postgame reaction video on the Talking Friars YouTube page before and after every Padres game this season!