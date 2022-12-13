Good Morning San Diego - December 13, 2022

San Diego Padres News
Padres, Anderson Espinoza Agree To Minor League Deal (MLB Trade Rumors)
Minors: Anderson Espinoza back with Padres on minor league deal (San Diego Union-Tribune)
Padres fail to land ideal Xander Bogaerts teammate at catcher (Friars on Base)
MLB News
Backstop swap: Murphy to ATL, Contreras to Crew in 3-way deal (MLB.com)
Bassitt, Blue Jays agree to 3-year deal (source) (MLB.com)
Rumors: Correa, Rodón, Marlins, Padres, Swanson (MLB.com)
What’s next for Astros after Winter Meetings? (MLB.com)
Twins agree to 3-year deal with veteran backstop Vázquez (source) (MLB.com)
Yankees ‘serious’ about pursuit of Rodón (report) (MLB.com)
Which team has done most to end its drought? (MLB.com)
The most memorable recent 3-team deals (MLB.com)
Haniger homecoming: ‘Always a dream to play for the Giants’ (MLB.com)
Latest rumors, news on free agents and trades (MLB.com)
Here are the largest free-agent contracts in MLB history (MLB.com)
Every move of the 2022-23 offseason, tracked (MLB.com)
Full guide to offseason dates, rules, terms (MLB.com)
Loading comments...