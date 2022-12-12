Good Morning San Diego - December 12, 2022

San Diego Padres News
Rumors: Is this Padres’ next move after Bogaerts? (MLB.com)
Xander Bogaerts says Padres roster ‘stacked, top to bottom’ (MLB.com)
Padres Still Want Starter, Corner Bat (MLB Trade Rumors)
Xander Bogaerts officially joins Padres, takes No. 2 from new teammate (MassLive.com)
MLB News
A ‘mystery team’ appears in Rodón sweepstakes (MLB.com)
Could Swanson be reunited with a former teammate? (MLB.com)
What’s next for Astros after Winter Meetings? (MLB.com)
Will Verlander join this elite list of 40-something pitchers? (MLB.com)
How Phils’ big moves impact 2023 and beyond (MLB.com)
Mets, Senga reach 5-year, $75M deal (source) (MLB.com)
These teams still have holes to fill (MLB.com)
Kiermaier agrees to deal with Blue Jays (sources) (MLB.com)
Latest rumors, news on free agents and trades (MLB.com)
Here are the largest free-agent contracts in MLB history (MLB.com)
Every move of the 2022-23 offseason, tracked (MLB.com)
Full guide to offseason dates, rules, terms (MLB.com)
Loading comments...