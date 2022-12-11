 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Talking Friars Ep. 301: What’s Next For Padres After Senga Chooses Mets

Why didn’t the Padres sign Kodai Senga?

By Ben Fadden
/ new
MLB: Winter Meetings Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

We knew the San Diego Padres were interested in adding Kodai Senga to the starting rotation but that won’t be happening, as he’s headed to the New York Mets. If it was Opening Day, the rotation would include Yu Darvish, Blake Snell, Joe Musgrove, Nick Martinez and Julio Teheran. The good news though is it’s not Opening Day. Who are the remaining targets for A.J. Preller in the starting pitching market to round out the rotation?

Follow Talking Friars on Twitter for in-game highlights and more: @talkingfriars

Subscribe to the Talking Friars YouTube channel here for daily Padres content.

Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to talkingfriars@gmail.com. Please leave any requests to add the RSS feed to any other podcast another site here as well.

Stay tuned for the Talking Friars podcast/YouTube show throughout the San Diego Padres season. The next episode of the podcast is just around the corner! Also remember that there is a pregame show and postgame reaction video on the Talking Friars YouTube page before and after every Padres game this season!

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...