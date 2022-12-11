Talking Friars Ep. 301: What’s Next For Padres After Senga Chooses Mets

We knew the San Diego Padres were interested in adding Kodai Senga to the starting rotation but that won’t be happening, as he’s headed to the New York Mets. If it was Opening Day, the rotation would include Yu Darvish, Blake Snell, Joe Musgrove, Nick Martinez and Julio Teheran. The good news though is it’s not Opening Day. Who are the remaining targets for A.J. Preller in the starting pitching market to round out the rotation?

What’s Next For The Padres After Kodai Senga Chose The Mets?



