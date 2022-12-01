Talking Friars Ep. 293: Trea Turner “coveted” by Padres who “are indeed” in shortstop market

A.J. Preller likely wishes he hadn’t traded Trea Turner in 2015 in the Wil Myers deal but it appears he’s trying to get the infielder back, according to Ken Rosenthal. Imagine what a lineup with Turner, Manny Machado, Juan Soto, Jake Cronenworth and Fernando Tatis Jr. could do! Plus, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is comparing their loss to the Padres in the NLDS to their 2017 World Series loss to the Houston Astros. All that and more on this episode of Talking Friars!

Trea Turner “coveted” by Padres who “are indeed” in shortstop market



-Imagine a lineup with Turner, Tatis, Manny, Croney & Soto

-SD aren't front runners for Bogaerts

-Trea would love to be Soto's teammate again



