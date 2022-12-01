Dave Roberts: Pain of Dodgers loss to Padres was “on par” with 2017 World Series loss to Astros

The Los Angeles Dodgers won 111 games in the regular season but it all meant nothing in October because they were sent home by the San Diego Padres in the NLDS. Their manager, Dave Roberts, recently spoke with The Athletic’s Jayson Stark and Doug Glanville about how painful losing to San Diego—a team without Fernando Tatis Jr.—was.

“I was a part of losing a Game 7 to the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium [in] 2017 and this elimination was on par with that,” Roberts said. “We dominated the Padres all year, um, and so to now play a five game series and to lose to a division rival, it was devastating. It was just hard for me to recover from this one.”

Dave Roberts told @jaysonst and @dougglanville the Dodgers losing to the Padres in the NLDS was “on par” with them losing Game 7 of the World Series to the Astros in 2017.



But it’s not a real rivalry right? pic.twitter.com/uba85NJK30 — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) December 2, 2022

Roberts, who went 1-3 this postseason, said he recovered from the loss by immediately leaving the city of San Diego. He and his wife flew all the way to London to enjoy their first vacation of the offseason.