Talking Friars Ep. 292: Padres fan Brett Stang talks being on TV, what the team should do this winter

Brett Stang is a big Padres fan who made it on the Bally Sports San Diego broadcast this year while he was waving a Padres flag. He made signs to hang up at his apartment near Petco Park and talked with Don Orsillo and Mark Grant during games so I figured why not get him on the show to talk about the team we love!

Padres fan Brett Stang on taking orders from @Mudcat55, what San Diego should do this offseason



Listen: https://t.co/vtt1GpbMgc

Watch: https://t.co/G0vpUoQqmV pic.twitter.com/B14r2YOPvI — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) December 1, 2022

Follow Talking Friars on Twitter for in-game highlights and more: @talkingfriars

Subscribe to the Talking Friars YouTube channel here for daily Padres content.

Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to talkingfriars@gmail.com. Please leave any requests to add the RSS feed to any other podcast another site here as well.

Stay tuned for the Talking Friars podcast/YouTube show throughout the San Diego Padres season. The next episode of the podcast is just around the corner! Also remember that there is a pregame show and postgame reaction video on the Talking Friars YouTube page before and after every Padres game this season!