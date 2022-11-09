Talking Friars Ep. 275: Preller & Boras speak at GM meetings + Alfaro reportedly not on Padres in 2023

Padres GM A.J. Preller and agent Scott Boras spoke to the media today at the GM Meetings in Las Vegas. What were the big takeaways? Plus, Kevin Acee reported last night that Jorge Alfaro will not be a Padre in 2023. Where could he land in a trade? All that and more discussed on this episode of Talking Friars!

Preller Speaks at GM Meetings + Alfaro Not in Padres ‘23 Plans



-Martinez still hasn’t made option decision

-Boras had his metaphors ready today

-Does Campy have a future in SD?

-Potential landing spots for Alfaro



Podcast version hasn’t uploaded yethttps://t.co/dUDRio78kx pic.twitter.com/WVsiR4kaYk — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) November 10, 2022

