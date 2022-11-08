 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Talking Friars Ep. 274: Is Anthony Rizzo a “perfect” fit for the Padres?

Plus, Nick Martinez hasn’t made a player option decision yet

By Ben Fadden
Championship Series - Houston Astros v New York Yankees - Game Four Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Former GM Jim Bowden talked with front office decision makers in baseball and he thinks Anthony Rizzo is a perfect fit for the Padres. Is he a better fit than Jose Abreu? Plus, there’s still no news on Nick Martinez’s decision about the player option. Is that a good thing? All that and more is discussed on this episode of Talking Friars.

