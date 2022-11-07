Talking Friars Ep. 273: Suarez, Profar and Myers hit free agency + Jose Abreu on Preller’s wish list?

On the latest episode of Talking Friars, I give my thoughts on Robert Suarez, Jurickson Profar and Wil Myers hitting free agency, Jose Abreu reportedly being on AJ Preller’s wish list, The Athletic’s Shohei Ohtani-Padres hypothetical trade idea and if Kodai Senga signing in San Diego is a bold move.

