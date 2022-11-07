Good Morning San Diego - November 7, 2022

San Diego Padres News
Padres offseason primer: A look at the business at hand (San Diego Union-Tribune)
Padres free-agent outlook: Brandon Drury could offer cost-effective power (The Athletic)
Padres shortstop prospect Jackson Merrill in Fall Stars Game (San Diego Union-Tribune)
MLB News
Out of this World! Astros finish off Phils for Series title (MLB.com)
Super shortstop Peña makes history as World Series MVP (MLB.com)
Source: Mets, Edwin Díaz agree to 5-year, $102M deal (MLB.com)
Astros to hold WS parade Monday at 1 p.m. ET (MLB.com)
Braves, Rockies swing first trade of offseason (MLB.com)
‘Sheer joy’ as Baker gets 1st World Series title as manager (MLB.com)
Baseball world celebrates Dusty’s historic WS title (MLB.com)
How will these ‘23 option decisions play out? (MLB.com)
‘A lot to be proud of’: Phils’ wild ride ends in heartbreak (MLB.com)
Yordan’s HR sends Astros to their 2nd title ▶️ (MLB.com)
Teams with the best records in a postseason (MLB.com)
Players to win LCS, WS MVP in same year (MLB.com)
Rookies who made a name for themselves in postseason (MLB.com)
Loading comments...