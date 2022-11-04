 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Good Morning San Diego - November 4, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Friday, November 4, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
MLB: Chicago White Sox at San Diego Padres Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres News

Why the Padres Should Move Fernando Tatis Jr. to 1st Base (NBC 7 San Diego)

Padres’ 2022-2023 offseason FAQ (MLB.com)

On Friar: A Way-Too-Early Look at the Padres Offseason Needs (NBC 7 San Diego)

MLB News

Astros grind out tense Game 5, head home 1 win from title (MLB.com)

Verlander collects elusive WS win: ‘It wasn’t easy’ (MLB.com)

Gurriel’s K-less streak ends, exits with sore knee (MLB.com)

Commissioner Manfred on the 2022 Postseason and future of the game (MLB.com)

Incredible facts and stats about the Astros’ Game 4 no-hitter (MLB.com)

World Series no-hitter! Javier, bullpen shut down Phils in Game 4 (MLB.com)

Phils ready to ‘move on’ after being on wrong side of history (MLB.com)

Boone hopes Judge is a Yankee ‘for his entire career’ (MLB.com)

Vázquez’s game-calling of no-no praised by both sides (MLB.com)

World Series schedule, on FOX (MLB.com)

Players with the most HR in a postseason (MLB.com)

How the World Series teams were built (MLB.com)

Longest postseason homers since 2015 (MLB.com)

