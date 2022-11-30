Talking Friars Ep. 291: Padres trying to get creative with Xander Bogaerts

Ken Rosenthal came out with an interesting report last night detailing what the San Diego Padres are up to the week before the winter meetings begin. It turns out they made a competitive offer to Jose Abreu and there were more teams than we thought in the running for the former MVP. The Padres also have been in touch with Xander Bogaerts’ camp about playing multiple positions. Is he willing to not play shortstop though? Plus, which is more realistic: adding Trea Turner or adding Bogaerts? All that and more on the latest episode of Talking Friars!

