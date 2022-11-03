 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Good Morning San Diego - November 3, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Thursday, November 3, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
San Diego Padres News

Offseason Outlook: San Diego Padres (MLB Trade Rumors)

Padres must secure Japanese star OF amid Phillies interest (Friars on Base)

Padres free-agent outlook: First base and DH are open. Is Josh Bell still a fit? (The Athletic)

MLB News

Mancini’s SU2C tribute honors another player’s cancer battle (MLB.com)

WS champs Utley, Rollins throw out first pitches before Game 4 (MLB.com)

Verlander’s Game 5 start could check long-awaited box (MLB.com)

Gold Glove Awards announced, with 14 first-time winners (MLB.com)

In front of electric crowd, Phils seize Series lead in emphatic fashion (MLB.com)

Harper powers up HR party in Game 3: ‘He’s a showman’ (MLB.com)

Young fan nearly snags Marsh’s HR, gets souvenir anyway (MLB.com)

World Series schedule, on FOX (MLB.com)

Players with the most HR in a postseason (MLB.com)

How the World Series teams were built (MLB.com)

Longest postseason homers since 2015 (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

