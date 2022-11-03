2022 Padres Player Review: Josh Bell

2022 Regular Season Statistics (with Washington and San Diego)

2.0 fWAR, 156 G, .266 AVG, .362 OBP, .422 SLG, 128 OPS+, 78 R, 71 RBI, 17 HR

Positives From This Season

Josh Bell got a hit in seven of the ten games he appeared in during the Padres postseason run. His home run against Max Scherzer was the first of four for the Padres in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series. San Diego doesn’t win Game 2 of the NLCS without Bell’s 3-hit, 2 HR, 2 RBI performance. He also did all he could near the end of Game 5 of the NLCS, doubling in the game-tying run.

Bell now hits free agency and it’s unclear how interested the Padres are in bringing him back.

Negatives From This Season

Bell was the throw-in technically in the Juan Soto trade because, well, it’s Juan Soto but that doesn’t mean he had no expectations coming to the Padres. Bob Melvin had him hitting in the middle of the lineup most nights so it was frustrating for fans to see the 30-year-old go 4-for-45 (.089) during a 12-game stretch in August.

I’m not saying Bell’s time with the Padres this year was a failure. I just think it’s fair to say he underwhelmed during most of his regular season time with the club. With that said, he did provide an impact for the Friars in October and is valuable as a switch-hitting first baseman/DH next year.

If you wish to listen or watch me talk more about Bell’s season on the Talking Friars Podcast/YouTube show, click here!