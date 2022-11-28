Talking Friars Ep. 290: Padres see Abreu sign with the Astros + looking back at the Mike Clevinger trade

There’s plenty to talk about following the Thanksgiving weekend! The San Diego Padres added to their rotation depth. The Mike Clevinger era is officially over in San Diego so it’s time to look back at the trade that sent him here. Plus, the Jose Abreu sweepstakes look like they are over. All that and more discussed on the latest episode of Talking Friars!

Padres see Abreu sign with the Astros + looking back at the Mike Clevinger trade



-Abreu got way more than expected

-What are the remaining 1B options?



Listen: https://t.co/vtt1GpbMgc

Watch: https://t.co/UDq2BERmqW pic.twitter.com/k3b9fAVvfR — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) November 28, 2022

Follow Talking Friars on Twitter for in-game highlights and more: @talkingfriars

Subscribe to the Talking Friars YouTube channel here for daily Padres content.

Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to talkingfriars@gmail.com. Please leave any requests to add the RSS feed to any other podcast another site here as well.

Stay tuned for the Talking Friars podcast/YouTube show throughout the San Diego Padres season. The next episode of the podcast is just around the corner! Also remember that there is a pregame show and postgame reaction video on the Talking Friars YouTube page before and after every Padres game this season!