Report: Julio Teheran signs with Padres

Jon Heyman is reporting that the San Diego Padres are signing Julio Teheran to a minor league deal.

Julio Teheran signs with Padres. Minors deal but can’t make up to $6M. if in majors. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 27, 2022

The 31-year-old has 11 seasons already under his belt at the major league level, spending time with the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Angels and Detroit Tigers. He did not pitch in MLB this past season, as he instead pitched for the Staten Island Ferry Hawks and Toros de Tijuana.

This is a low risk-high reward move for San Diego. Teheran, at one point in his career, was posting sub 3 ERA seasons in Atlanta. He made 30+ starts in seven straight seasons from 2013-2019 so the Padres likely signed him because they know he will be healthy in case injuries arise.