Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family! Today is a day to stuff our faces, watch sports and be thankful for the time we get to spend with our families.

As a Padres fan, there are a lot of things to be thankful for. Speaking for myself, I’m thankful for the memories created this past season, having the best owner in baseball, getting to watch Manny Machado every night during the summer in the brown and gold and this great fanbase. Comment below what you’re thankful for!