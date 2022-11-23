 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Good Morning San Diego - November 23, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres News

Column: Where Tatis belongs;’ best spot; Abreu-Padres fit would be promising (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Perfect Padres buy-low trade target might reside in Chicago (Friars on Base)

Nick Martinez, Padres finalize $26 million, 3-year contract (ESPN.com)

Pittsburgh Pirates: Reviewing the Adam Frazier Trade (Rum Bunter)

MLB News

Top potential suitors for Swanson in free agency (MLB.com)

Rumors: Cubs eyeing one of Big 4 shortstops (MLB.com)

Sexiest Men Alive? Clooney, The Rock ... & one of MLB’s biggest stars (MLB.com)

Astros receive biggest postseason shares in MLB history (MLB.com)

Will Judge sign richest FA contract ever? (MLB.com)

The top 10 walk-off homers of 2022 (MLB.com)

30 reasons to be thankful — 1 for each farm system (MLB.com)

Blue Jays complete first stage of Rogers Centre renovations (MLB.com)

9 Gold Gloves awarded to Minor Leaguers (MLB.com)

Latest rumors, news on free agents and trades (MLB.com)

Every move of the 2022-23 offseason, tracked (MLB.com)

Let’s play matchmaker — 1 free agent for every team (MLB.com)

Here are the free agents for every team (MLB.com)

