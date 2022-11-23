Talking Friars Ep. 288: Fernando Tatis Jr. playing 1B in 2023 isn’t smart for the Padres

There are now two San Diego writers who have said it’s best for Fernando Tatis Jr. to play first base in 2023, which just doesn’t make sense. Plus, Craig Stammen is not retiring despite him being 38 years old. And since it’s almost Thanksgiving, let’s talk about what we’re grateful for as Padres fans!

Fernando Tatis Jr. playing 1B in 2023 isn’t smart + 10 things Padres fans should be thankful for



Listen: https://t.co/vtt1GpsPic

Watch: https://t.co/2vS3Ny54qR pic.twitter.com/MguDZZT6Kj — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) November 23, 2022

Follow Talking Friars on Twitter for in-game highlights and more: @talkingfriars

Subscribe to the Talking Friars YouTube channel here for daily Padres content.

Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to talkingfriars@gmail.com. Please leave any requests to add the RSS feed to any other podcast another site here as well.

Stay tuned for the Talking Friars podcast/YouTube show throughout the San Diego Padres season. The next episode of the podcast is just around the corner! Also remember that there is a pregame show and postgame reaction video on the Talking Friars YouTube page before and after every Padres game this season!