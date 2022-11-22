4 players you forgot played for the Padres in 2022

We know Fernando Tatis Jr. didn’t play a game for the San Diego Padres this past season but who did? Here are four names who played in at least one major league game for San Diego that you might’ve forgotten. I’m sure the diehard fans will remember these names but not everyone will.

Robinson Cano

The Robinson Cano experience was interesting. He was brought in after the New York Mets designated him for assignment and some thought he could’ve been a nice mentor to Tatis. That mentorship (if it even was one) was short-lived, as the 39-year-old appeared in just 12 games and hit 3-for-33 (.091). Yikes.

Brent Rooker

You might actually remember Brent Rooker a little bit because he kept getting sent up and down without playing. He finally played July 9 and 10, going 0-for-7 before being sent down to El Paso. Rooker was eventually traded to the Kansas City Royals for Cam Gallagher on August 2, who never played for the big league club.

Austin Adams

I’m sure you remember that Adams was a Padre. How could you forget him leading MLB in hit batters in 2021? You can’t. But you might’ve forgotten that he actually pitched for the Padres in April. He threw an inning on April 10 and 1.1 innings two days later, which was when he strained his forearm. Adams underwent flexor tendon surgery in August and cleared outright waivers on November 10 so he’s now a free agent.

Ryan Weathers

We all know who Ryan Weathers is but he struggled all year long in Triple-A, posting a 6.73 ERA over 22 starts and nine relief appearances. He did get called up still, although it was for one game in Chicago at Wrigley Field. He allowed four runs and walked four batters in 3.2 innings.