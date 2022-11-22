Good Morning San Diego - November 22, 2022

San Diego Padres News
Padres non-tender catcher Jorge Alfaro, prospect Efrain Contreras (San Diego Union-Tribune)
Who Will Sign Trea Turner? 8 Potential Free Agent Landing Spots (Sports Illustrated)
Joe Musgrove charity Antarctica trip (MLB.com)
MLB News
Beltrán, K-Rod make their HOF ballot debuts (MLB.com)
Let’s play matchmaker — 1 free agent for every team (MLB.com)
Brown freshman is first woman to make D1 baseball roster (MLB.com)
Rumors: Judge, Senga, Verlander, deGrom (MLB.com)
J-Rod’s hometown throws epic AL ROY parade (MLB.com)
Ohtani’s top trade destinations if Angels eye a deal (MLB.com)
Breaking down every first timer on 2023 HOF ballot (MLB.com)
NL East power meets with Verlander (report) (MLB.com)
This free agent’s speed changes the game. Here’s how (MLB.com)
Latest rumors, news on free agents and trades (MLB.com)
Every move of the 2022-23 offseason, tracked (MLB.com)
Here are the free agents for every team (MLB.com)
Hot Stove Tracker: Check every move here (MLB.com)
Loading comments...