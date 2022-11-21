 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Former Padres closer Huston Street appears on Hall of Fame ballot

No shot he gets in but it’s still an honor just to be on the ballot

By Ben Fadden
/ new
San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images

The National Baseball Hall of Fame released this year’s ballot. Alex Rodriguez, Manny Ramirez, Torii Hunter, Carlos Beltran, Scott Rolen and Andy Pettitte are big names but there are no slam dunk Hall of Famers on the list.

A notable name on it for Padres fans is Huston Street, who was a Padre for 2+ seasons until he was dealt to the Angels in 2014. This will surely be Street’s only year on the ballot, as he was an All-Star only twice, but it’s still a great achievement to just get on the ballot.

Street finished his career with a 2.95 ERA, striking out 665 batters and compiling 324 saves.

