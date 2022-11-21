Former Padres closer Huston Street appears on Hall of Fame ballot

The National Baseball Hall of Fame released this year’s ballot. Alex Rodriguez, Manny Ramirez, Torii Hunter, Carlos Beltran, Scott Rolen and Andy Pettitte are big names but there are no slam dunk Hall of Famers on the list.

The 2023 Hall of Fame ballot. The most intriguing newcomer to the ballot is Carlos Beltran, the first player involved from the 2017 cheating scandal to be on the ballot. pic.twitter.com/6Pm1N5siRw — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 21, 2022

A notable name on it for Padres fans is Huston Street, who was a Padre for 2+ seasons until he was dealt to the Angels in 2014. This will surely be Street’s only year on the ballot, as he was an All-Star only twice, but it’s still a great achievement to just get on the ballot.

Street finished his career with a 2.95 ERA, striking out 665 batters and compiling 324 saves.