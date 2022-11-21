 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Good Morning San Diego - November 21, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Monday, November 21, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
MLB: Spring Training-Chicago White Sox at San Diego Padres Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres News

Padres reportedly targeting former AL MVP as first base solution (Friars on Base)

Latest buzz indicates Padres could splurge on surprise position (Friars on Base)

A First Baseman Should Be On The San Diego Padres’ Shopping List (Forbes)

MLB News

NL East power meets with Verlander (report) (MLB.com)

Ohtani’s top trade destinations if Angels eye a deal (MLB.com)

Rumors: Twins motivated to keep Correa (MLB.com)

Proposing 7 surprising free-agent ideas (MLB.com)

How each FA shortstop would fit with Phils (MLB.com)

4 moves Yankees need to make if they lose Judge (MLB.com)

The 5 toughest choices on the All-MLB ballot (MLB.com)

Is there a new team in on deGrom? (MLB.com)

1st stop after beating cancer: Meeting Altuve (MLB.com)

Latest rumors, news on free agents and trades (MLB.com)

Every move of the 2022-23 offseason, tracked (MLB.com)

Here are the free agents for every team (MLB.com)

Hot Stove Tracker: Check every move here (MLB.com)

