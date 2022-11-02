2022 Padres Player Review: Wil Myers

2022 Regular Season Statistics

1 fWAR, 77 G, .261 AVG, .315 OBP, .398 SLG, 108 OPS+, 29 R, 41 RBI, 7 HR

Positives From This Season

Wil Myers was like the Padres version of Nick Martinez on offense. He was willing to play the outfield, first base, DH, or come off the bench. It didn’t matter where he played because he just wanted to help the team. The 31-year-old finished with a positive defensive WAR.

When Myers returned to the field in August, he played a lot of first base and made zero errors at the position, which was an upgrade from the team’s previous first baseman. I believed he was the Padres best defensive first baseman on the roster even when Brandon Drury and Josh Bell were on the team. He looked more locked in while playing the infield and was having a lot of fun at the end of the season.

Myers was one of the Padres best hitters down the stretch, hitting .309 with 11 RBI in his last 18 games of the season (September 9-October 5).

It would be dumb of me to not bring up how much he embraced the fans in what might be his last season with the Padres. It was such a great moment seeing him go into bars to celebrate with fans after they knocked off the 111-win Dodgers in the NLDS.

Throughout his time with the Padres he was one of those players who just got it—unlike some other former Padres who received big contracts (we all know the main player I’m referring to is).

Negatives From This Season

Myers didn’t have the power numbers this year partly because he didn’t stay on the field as much as he hoped to. He went on the IL for a couple of weeks with a thumb contusion in late May and had another stint on the shelf starting in June due to right knee inflammation. He had to miss two months due that knee issue.

When the postseason came around, Myers didn’t come through offensively. He made some great defensive plays, particularly in Game 3 of the Wild Card Series, but went 3-for-29 at the plate while striking out 13 times.

With that said, I hope Myers returns on a team-friendly deal but if he doesn’t, it was a memorable end to his Padres career. I’m grateful that he saw his contract through here.

