Report: Jose Abreu is “a top priority” for the Padres

The San Diego Padres have a hole at first base, as Josh Bell, Brandon Drury and Wil Myers are free agents. That hole could be filled by former Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi tweeted this morning that Abreu has talked with the Padres this month. The 35-year-old is one of San Diego’s priorities this winter.

Sources: Free agent José Abreu has spoken with #Padres officials this month. Abreu is a top priority for the Padres, who are seeking middle-of-the-order power and have an opening at the DH/1B spot. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 19, 2022

After losing out on Anthony Rizzo, Abreu seems like the best remaining first base option for the Padres. He wouldn’t cost draft picks or international bonus pool money like Rizzo would’ve because Abreu already was offered the Qualifying Offer while he was with Chicago. A Q.O. can’t be offered twice to a player.

San Diego is trying to win now so bringing in a power bat who also is trying to get to the promised land for the first time feels like a perfect fit. In Abreu’s time with the White Sox, he made it to the postseason twice but never advanced past the American League Division Series.

He of course could return to Chicago but the White Sox are trying to move Andrew Vaughn back to his original position, first base, after spending the majority of 2022 as a corner outfielder and DH.

Last season, Abreu compiled a 4.2 WAR with 15 home runs and a .304 average.