Talking Friars Ep. 285: Padres Meet With Senga + Alfaro Non-Tendered

Today was a big news day around MLB. It was the non-tender deadline so there were trades and notable names who were released, including Cody Bellinger. Is he a fit for the Padres? San Diego has met with free agent starter Kodai Senga. Are the Padres going to make another pricey pitching addition? Also, there’s a report saying the Padres are “showing interest” in the top of the free agent shortstop market. Is signing Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, Dansby Swanson or Carlos Correa actually a possibility? All that and more discussed on this episode of Talking Friars!

Padres Meet With Senga + Alfaro Non-Tendered



-Make a run at Bellinger?

-How about a Voit reunion?

-Showing interest in star shortstops?!



