Filed under:

Talking Friars Ep. 284: Manny Machado does NOT win NL MVP

He deserved it though

By Ben Fadden
/ new
San Diego Padres v St. Louis Cardinals Photo by Joe Puetz/Getty Images

Manny Machado was the biggest reason why the Padres made the postseason in 2022 but he didn’t take home the National League Most Valuable Player award. I give you my thoughts in this episode of Talking Friars.

