Talking Friars Ep. 283: Jon Schaeffer Talks Padres Needs, Manny Machado’s MVP chances

San Diego Sports 760’s Jon Schaeffer joined me today to discuss what the Padres expectations should be next season, what the remaining team needs are, what our dream offseason would look like, if he’d rather have Josh Bell or Jose Abreu, how much money he’d be comfortable giving Jurickson Profar, where Fernando Tatis Jr. should play and if Manny Machado actually has a chance of winning the NL MVP today!

