Good Morning San Diego - November 18, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Friday, November 18, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
MLB: General Manager’s Meetings Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres News

3 San Diego Padres who won’t be back next year after playoff exit (Friars on Base)

3 San Diego Padres who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go (Fan Sided)

Injuries & moves: Padres add lefty reliever to 40-man (MLB.com)

Soto, Bell, Drury win Silver Sluggers (MLB.com)

Toughest decisions for each team ahead of Rule 5 Draft (MLB.com)

MLB News

Rumors: Justin Verlander looking for new home (CBS Sports)

10 biggest questions about MLB offseason (CBS Sports)

MLB free agency tracker, top-50 list (CBS Sports)

MLB trade candidates: Devers, Bieber, more (CBS Sports)

Marlins promote Caroline O’Connor to president in historic hire (CBS Sports)

Ex-Dodger Yasiel Puig to plead guilty to lying about gambling (CBS Sports)

Cobb’s game-used bat from rookie year sells for more than $1M (CBS Sports)

Astros, GM James Click part ways after World Series title (CBS Sports)

