Talking Friars Ep. 282: Nick Martinez’s contract details are out + Pirates a trade partner for the Padres?

Nick Martinez is back with the San Diego Padres for three years but for how much? Plus, the Pittsburgh Pirates just made a roster move that could now make them potential trade partners with A.J. Preller. All that and more discussed on today’s episode!

New Pod: Nick Martinez’s contract is out



-The Pirates could now be a trade partner for the Padres

-What the Teoscar Hernandez trade has to do with SD



Listen: https://t.co/vtt1GpbMgc

Watch: https://t.co/cWeKFBj5Ta pic.twitter.com/5RHbD9SIqa — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) November 16, 2022

Follow Talking Friars on Twitter for in-game highlights and more: @talkingfriars

Subscribe to the Talking Friars YouTube channel here for daily Padres content.

Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to talkingfriars@gmail.com. Please leave any requests to add the RSS feed to any other podcast another site here as well.

Stay tuned for the Talking Friars podcast/YouTube show throughout the San Diego Padres season. The next episode of the podcast is just around the corner! Also remember that there is a pregame show and postgame reaction video on the Talking Friars YouTube page before and after every Padres game this season!